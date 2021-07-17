Mumbai: Two arrested for duping company of Rs 20 lakh

Those arrested have been identified as Pradip sharma and Tejvir alias Shakti Singh. The main accused, Mohamed Ali Mirza, is absconding.(Representational image)

Two men, who are part of a gang of cyber criminals, were recently arrested from Noida by the Mumbai Police for allegedly hacking into the computer of a company and stealing personal details, which were used to transfer Rs 20 lakh from the firm’s bank account.

Rajesh Vora (55), a director of MSJPL Private Limited based in Andheri (East), said in his complaint to the police that on June 21, in three transactions, Rs 20 lakh were debited from his company’s account.

Following this, he approached the MIDC police station. “Our cyber wing acted swiftly and recovered Rs 7.85 lakh,” said Maheshwar Reddy, DCP (Zone 10). However, by then, the rest of the amount had been transferred in four bank accounts at Noida, Kolkata, Kanpur and Lucknow by the fraudsters. The money was also withdrawn from ATMs in Noida and Kolkata. Those arrested have been identified as Pradip sharma and Tejvir alias Shakti Singh. The main accused, Mohamed Ali Mirza, is absconding.

An officer said: “The accused sent a Trojan horse virus through email to the company and stole the personal banking details from its computer, along with documents, like letter heads. With the help of these, they got a new SIM card, which they linked to the company’s bank account, enabling them to receive the OTP for transferring the money.”

“Two days ago, we arrested two men from Noida who were involved in swindling money and making fake documents for opening bank accounts,” said Inspector Deepak Surve.