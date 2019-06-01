Two arrested for ‘cheating, stealing credit card details’ in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police has recently arrested two people from Ahmedabad for allegedly procuring credit card details illegally and misusing them on online gaming portals.

Advertising

The accused, identified as Hitesh Kumar and Natvarlal Devji Takore, would use the details of the cards to purchase points on an online card games portal, said police. The accused would then sell the points through social media.

According to the Mulund police, who arrested the duo recently, an advocate, Uma Shankar Sinlakar, had registered an FIR in the case earlier this year after she lost Rs 15,618 from her card. The police then started an investigation and learnt about the roles of the accused in the crime.

“We noticed that the money was used in an online gaming application following which we wrote a mail to Google, asking about the details of the account holder. After getting the details, we sent a team to Ahmedabad and got hold of one person,” said an investigator.

Advertising

The account holder said his Google Play account was used by Kumar. He was introduced to Kumar by Takore, who misused his account in return for a full version game of PUBG, said the police. “Kumar told him that he would give him full version of PUBG for free, so he allowed him to buy points on Global Teen Patti app, which he later transferred to his own account,” said an investigator.

The police said Kumar is the mastermind in the case while Takore would find him account holders. Depending on the number of accounts Takore would find, he was given commission.

Police said that during investigation, they confessed that they used to steal data by installing skimmers in ATM machines and they also purchased card details from an online shopping portal.

“He got one credit card detail for $15, which he would pay via bitcoins. Likewise, he obtained details of 50 different users following which he would visit the gaming apps using bogus or other people’s accounts and purchased points,” said an investigator.

The police added that Kumar would then sell these points through social media. He learned about the scam through Youtube. Kumar told investigators that he was a BCom graduate and failure to land himself a job and pressure from his parents to earn money forced him towards crime.

The police said the duo has been booked under relevant sections of cheating under IPC and IT Act. They were produced before a court and have been remanded in police custody.