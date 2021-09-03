Mumbai: Two arrested for chain snatchings on Rakshabandhan

THE MUMBAI police, investigating a series of chain snatching incidents that took place on Rakshabandhan, arrested two persons in connection with the case.

Since women step out wearing jewellery on that day, generally there is a spike in chain snatching cases that have otherwise gone down in the city.

An officer from Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar said that there had been three cases of chain snatching registered under their jurisdiction.

Based on the FIRs, the police started investigating the matter and traced the bike used in the crime based on the CCTV footages.

Accordingly, it led them to the pillion rider. Based on his questioning and checking his mobile records, the police traced the other accused.

“During their interrogation, we found their involvement in eight separate cases of chain snatching across the city,” an officer added. We are now trying to recover the robber jewellery from the accused persons.

While the Pant Nagar police are currently interrogating the accused, they will be handed over to other police stations where FIRs have been registered against them.