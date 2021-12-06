Mumbai: Two arrested for blackmailing doctor with video

A woman and her friend have been arrested by the Mumbai crime branch for allegedly recording an intimate video of a doctor with her boyfriend and blackmailing her to pay Rs 5 lakh.

The police said the duo bought a spy camera and recorded a video in the doctor’s clinic, and demanded money by threatening to post it on social media and send it to her family members.

According to police officials, the incident took place on November 26.

“The doctor is married but was having an affair with a man who stays in Oman. Recently the man had come to Mumbai to meet her and went to her clinic,” said an officer.

The female accused, who worked as a compounder in the clinic, was aware the doctor was having an affair, so she bought a spy camera and installed it inside her room in the clinic. “When the doctor and her male friend were alone in the room, they were recorded on the camera,” said an officer.

The compounder gave the camera to her friend, who conspired to extort money from the doctor. They bought a new SIM card, from which the duo sent the video to the doctor on November 29. He instructed her to pay Rs 5 lakh or he would share the video on social media.

The police said the duo threatened the doctor and her friend for four days, after which she approached a police station in central Mumbai, where a case of extortion and criminal intimidation under IPC and IT Act was registered on December 3.

The local police station convinced the complainant to tell the extortionist that she was willing to pay the money. “The police had planned to lay a trap and catch the extortionist,” said an officer. However, the accused came to know about the trap, and instead sent the video to one of the doctor’s acquaintances.

Crime branch officials intervened and managed to identify the male accused. “We went through the call data record and from his social media account we got his picture, after which we laid a trap and nabbed him from his house in Ghatkopar,” said an officer.

The police said the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that his friend gave him the video. The police also recovered the camera and memory card.

The duo were handed over to the police station where the case was registered. “The police station officials will probe the matter further,” said an officer.