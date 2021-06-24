Mumbai: Two arrested for ‘baking pot brownies seek bail, say seizure made by NCB ‘small quantity’

The NCB claimed that it seized 60 gm ganja and 830 gm of brownie cake made out of weed.

TWO PERSONS ARRESTED by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier this month for allegedly baking brownies infused with cannabis and selling them have sought bail.

The two, including a teenager, were arrested on June 13 after the NCB raided their premises in Malad. The NCB claimed that it seized 60 gm ganja and 830 gm of brownie cake made out of weed.

Their bail application filed through lawyer Taraq Sayyed states that as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the prescribed small quantity of ganja is 1 kg, while its commercial quantity is 20 kg. The bail plea states that, as per the Act, the seizure would fall in the category of “small quantity” and, hence, it is a bailable offence.

The application also states that while the accused have been charged with Section 27A of the Act for financing illicit trafficking and harbouring offenders, it does not apply on them as per observations of the Bombay High Court in an order last year. It also states that the two have no criminal antecedents.

Apart from the two accused, the NCB also arrested an alleged drug supplier Jagat Chaurasia, who supplied the contraband allegedly used to bake the brownies.

Last week, the NCB also arrested another man claiming that he supplied the drugs to Chaurasia. The NCB claimed that it had come across a “new trend” among youngsters, who consumed edibles or food products containing cannabis extracts as an active ingredient.