Mumbai: Two arrested for assault on traffic police constable

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested for reportedly assaulting a traffic police constable at Kalbadevi in south Mumbai. The video of the incident, which took place on Friday afternoon when the duo were stopped by constable Eknath Parte for riding without a helmet, went viral on social media. The accused have been identified as Sadvika Tiwari (30) and Mohinuddin Khan (26).

An officer said, “Khan was riding the bike without a helmet and the constable who was stationed in Kalbadevi to charge traffic violators stopped them.”

Traffic authorities said the constable addressed the accused as “sir” and “madam”, but the accused have falsely accused the constable of verbally abusing them. The video shows that the woman slapped Parte and attempted to attack a woman constable who tried to intervene.

Following the incident, the constable informed his superiors after which he went to LT Marg police station and lodged a complaint against the two.

Senior Inspector Dipak Nikum of LT Marg police station said, “The incident took place at 3.15pm during which one of the locals informed the control room. A team was sent and the constable was rescued. The two accused were brought to the police station.”

A case has been registered under relevant sections of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and assault and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code. The two were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

