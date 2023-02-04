scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

Mumbai: Tutor arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ 2 minors

According to police officials, the accused used to visit the house of the victims in the suburbs of Mumbai to teach them Arabic and Urdu languages.

The police were subsequently informed and a case was registered. (file)
Listen to this article
Mumbai: Tutor arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ 2 minors
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 25-year-old tutor has been arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly sexually assaulting two students – a six-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister.

According to police officials, the accused used to visit the house of the victims in the suburbs of Mumbai to teach them Arabic and Urdu languages.

An officer said, “He would sexually assault them in the absence of their parents.”

The police added that the accused has been sexually assaulting the kids since December 4, 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra

The incident came to light Thursday, when the six-year-old boy complained of pain in his private parts.

“His parents then took him into confidence, after which the six-year-old boy revealed the ordeal. Following this, they took him and the four-year-old girl to a hospital, where the doctors confirmed that the two children were sexually assaulted,” said an officer.

More from Mumbai

The police were subsequently informed and a case was registered.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 21:46 IST
Next Story

Looking for love online? New study shows mixed experiences

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close