Mumbai: Tutor arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ 2 minors

A 25-year-old tutor has been arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly sexually assaulting two students – a six-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister.

According to police officials, the accused used to visit the house of the victims in the suburbs of Mumbai to teach them Arabic and Urdu languages.

An officer said, “He would sexually assault them in the absence of their parents.”

The police added that the accused has been sexually assaulting the kids since December 4, 2022.

The incident came to light Thursday, when the six-year-old boy complained of pain in his private parts.

“His parents then took him into confidence, after which the six-year-old boy revealed the ordeal. Following this, they took him and the four-year-old girl to a hospital, where the doctors confirmed that the two children were sexually assaulted,” said an officer.

The police were subsequently informed and a case was registered.