Mumbai: Tutor calls student prostitute in anger, arrested under POCSO

A 48-year-old tutor from Andheri (west) was arrested for allegedly calling a 16-year-old student a prostitute while reprimanding her for allowing a fellow student to keep his head on her lap. The tutor has been arrested under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to Oshiwara police, the accused runs a private tutorial in Andheri (west). The incident took place on October 29 during a class in which around eight to 10 students were present.

The tutor claimed to have seen a male student keeping his head on the lap of the 16-year-old girl. This enraged him and while reprimanding her, he used lewd comments including the word “prostitute”.

The victim returned home and complained to her parents who approached the Oshiwara police station the next day and registered an FIR against the tutor.

The girl told police that the boy had dropped his pencil and while picking it up his head touched her lap. Based on her complaint, the tutor was booked under Section 509 (act, word or gesture intended to insult woman’s modesty) of the IPC and Section 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act.

“We arrested the tutor the same day. He was produced before a sessions court where he was granted bail,” said Vivek Shende, the acting senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station.