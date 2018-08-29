Mumbai: Tulsi pipeline crossing over tracks needs to be displaced, says railways

In August 2017, four coaches of an Andheri-CSMT local train had derailed near Mahim station. (Representational Image) In August 2017, four coaches of an Andheri-CSMT local train had derailed near Mahim station. (Representational Image)

The Tulsi pipeline (mains) that crosses over railway tracks at Mahim needs to be displaced, the western railways (WR) has said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, avoids displacing the mains, which has now put a question mark over the WR’s request for taking the pipeline underground near Mahim.

In August 2017, four coaches of an Andheri-CSMT local train had derailed near Mahim station. Following the derailment, the WR is working on making corrections in the curvature of the tracks at this particular location.

The WR has asked BMC to take the part of the Tulsi pipeline crossing tracks near Mahim, underground and below the rail tracks. According to sources, it is not just about the safety aspect of this elevated water pipeline, but also the fact that it is vital to take it underground before carrying out the remodelling of the Mahim railway yard.

However, BMC is yet to take a call on the issue.

Contacted, BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta told The Indian Express that the civic body rarely touches the main pipeline, which is functioning properly. “We avoid touching or displacing the mains. Process like displacement is carried out only when it is for a very important project or there is no other alternative. In that case too railways have to pay for the work. We will look into the matter.”

According to railway officials, after the G K Gokhale Bridge in Andheri collapsed on July 3, it was decided that water pipelines, which criss-cross the rail lines/tracks, will go underground. This one on tracks near Mahim shall be the first one to go underground.

“We have already informed the BMC about it. Work schedule shall be decided by them,” said an official from WR.

Accordingly to the WR, BMC will have to take this pipeline below the tracks. The pipeline is elevated between Bandra and Matunga road stations. It goes from West to East — from the

Tulsi pipe road to Dharavi on the other side.

The WR authorities claimed that despite repeated requests they have not received any intimation to carry out mega block for dismantling or taking it below the tracks.

“Proper plan will have to be made so that the water supply is not or little affected during the displacement of the pipeline. Hence, we want the BMC to plan accordingly,” the official said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App