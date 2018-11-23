Mumbai: Tukaram Mundhe posted as joint secretary in planning department

High-profile Maharashtra IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, who was serving as the civic commissioner in the BJP-controlled Nashik Municipal Corporation, was Thursday abruptly transferred to Mantralaya.

While the normal tenure of a civic commissioner is three years, the 2005-batch IAS officer was shifted out in just months. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has now posted him as a joint secretary in the state’s Planning department. Mundhe has been having frequent run-ins with local politicians. In the four years of the BJP rule in the state, he has already been transferred four times.

While Fadnavis had last month thrown his weight firmly behind Mundhe and had appreciated development works carried out in Nashik since his posting to the district, sources said he had to eventually bow down to demands being raised by certain quarters within the BJP in Nashik, and transfer him out.

According to sources, a serving BJP MLA had made Mundhe’s ouster a prestige issue. In September, the Chief Minister’s Office had stepped in to foil an attempt of tabling a ‘no confidence motion’ against Mundhe in the general body of Nashik Municipal Corporation.

While politicians attributed his transfer to “arbitrary decisions and disrespecting of the political class”, residents and activists in Nashik are up in arms over the transfer move. Mundhe had initiated a crackdown on illegal constructions and corruption within the civic body.

Mundhe had faced similar opposition from the ruling party last year, when he was serving as the Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner. His transfer from Navi Mumbai was also abrupt.

His transfer record shows how the political class has not been very comfortable with him. In the past 12 years, Mundhe has faced 11 transfers. While senior bureaucrats vouch for Mundhe’s integrity, sources within the bureaucracy claim that he had been advised more than twice that he should be more circumspect while interacting with politicians.