Mumbai: Truck rams into King’s Circle underpass barrier, driver held

A pillar supporting a bridge in King’s Circle collapsed Friday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirshekar) A pillar supporting a bridge in King’s Circle collapsed Friday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirshekar)

A container truck driver was arrested on charges of rash driving Friday after he reportedly rammed into an iron-cast height barrier under King’s Circle bridge, Matunga police said.

Senior Inspector Vijay Singh Ghage, from Matunga police, said the driver, Kuldeep Vishal Singh, had tried to drive the heavy-vehicle on the King’s Circle bridge underpass, which has a height barrier, around 5.30 am. The truck reportedly rammed into the barrier and dislodged a part of a pillar supporting the bridge. The damaged pillar, police said, collapsed on road blocking the underpass.

“After the dislocation came to our notice, the vehicular movement was closed on the road on the suggestion of the BMC. Traffic movement was restored by 5.30 pm,” an officer said. The traffic police diverted vehicles coming from BA Road between Dadar and Sion, which hit regular traffic in the areas.

The driver has been booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers life of others), and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, Ghage said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.