Mumbai: Truck driver runs over 2 in Kurla, held

The driver of a concrete mixer truck has been arrested on charges of running over two persons in Kurla, a 50-year-old woman and a man aged about 35. Both were rushed to Rajawadi hospital but succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The woman was identified as Hirabai Chavan, while the man is yet to be identified. The driver was identified as Avdharaj Bharti. The vehicle has been seized.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8 am on Wednesday. Both victims were crossing the road in front of the LIC office in Kurla when the accused, who was driving at a high speed, ran over them. “The driver fled the spot. Passersby called the police control room and rushed the two to Rajawadi hospital,” a police officer said.

Chavan’s body was handed over to her family members after postmortem. The other victim has not been identified yet. The police said they identified the truck, MH 04 JK 0661, from CCTV camera footage.