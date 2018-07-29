Mumbai: Truck driver arrested with 1.5 tonne meat

The driver of the vehicle, which was heading towards Mumbai, was arrested. (Representational Image) The driver of the vehicle, which was heading towards Mumbai, was arrested. (Representational Image)

A truck allegedly carrying 1.5 tonnes of beef was intercepted at Shahapur in Thane Rural district earlier this week. The driver of the vehicle, which was heading towards Mumbai, was arrested. After the local police received information, they tracked down the truck and found 1.5 tonne of meat inside it. While a preliminary examination conducted on the same day by a government veterinary doctor concluded that it was cow meat, the police had sent a sample to the forensic science laboratory for a detailed analysis.

Driver Jahir Kureshi, 40, is a Mira Road resident and was arrested and booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act.

Inspector Mahesh Shetye said, “The accused had slaughtered the animals at Sangamner in Ahmednagar district and was transporting the meat for sale in Mumbai.”

