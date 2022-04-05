Mumbai: Truck driver arrested for running over stray dog

A 45-year-old truck driver from Bengaluru has been arrested and his vehicle seized for allegedly running over a stray dog in Andheri (west) in the early hours of Monday, said the police.

The incident took place around 1.45 am near the Bharat Petroleum pump in the Kapaswadi area of Andheri (west), said the police. The truck filled with coconuts allegedly ran over the dog leading to its death and Simon Rodriques, a marketing professional, who lives in the same locality, witnessed it, added the police.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Rodriques alerted the police and they nabbed the truck driver from the spot. The accused, identified as Gausa Shaikh Pasha, was produced before a magistrate court and granted bail on the surety of Rs 40,000, said the police.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) and section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.