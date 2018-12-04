Mumbai: Tribunal quashes ACP’s transfer order, reinstates him

THE MAHARASHTRA Administrative Tribunal (MAT) last week directed that an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), who had been transferred in August, be reinstated to his earlier posting within two weeks.

ACP Rajendra Trivedi, earlier posted in Sion division, had challenged the order transferring him to the Local Arms Unit of the Mumbai Police on August 7. Ruling in Trivedi’s favour, the tribunal quashed the transfer order issued by the police and another by the home department later, on grounds that proper procedures have not been followed.

Trivedi, in his application before the tribunal, contended that he had been transferred on August 7 by the Mumbai Police commissioner. The home department headed by the chief minister had sanctioned the transfer on August 16.

Trivedi alleged that while attached to the Sewri police station in Mumbai, he had observed “certain illegalities and irregularities at the hands of higher police officers” and had made a representation to then commissioner for appropriate action, in November 2015.

He claimed that instead of action being taken, he was transferred in February 2016 to the Local Arms Unit of the Mumbai Police. In June 2017, Trivedi was promoted and in December, he was posted as ACP of Sion division. He argued that within nine months — on August 7 — he was transferred to the Local Arms Unit again, before having completed a tenure of two years as per law.

Trivedi has argued that the order by which he was transferred was “arbitrary and malafide and in contravention of Section 22N of Maharashtra Police Act, 1951”, as only a home minister can transfer an officer of the rank of ACP and the commissioner did not have the power to do so. He alleged that to ensure this was taken care of, the government later passed another order on August 16 approving

the transfer after it had already taken effect.

The home department and the office of the Mumbai Police commissioner resisted this on the ground that as the alleged transfer was made within the commissionerate area, “it cannot be termed as a transfer and it was an internal arrangement by way of posting the applicant from Sion Division to Local Armed, Naigaon”.

They also maintained that Tirvedi was shifted from Sion division to the Local Armed Unit in view of confidential reports disclosing “adverse conduct and incompetence” on his part to handle law and order situations and administrative exigencies.

A P Kurhekar, judicial member of MAT, observed that Trivedi had been transferred before he completed his tenure of two years. “Applicant cannot be transferred under guise of mere internal posting within commissionerate to circumvent mandate of the law… it is fallacious and misconceived for the simple reason that, if such practice is allowed, then the concerned police personnel would be subjected to frequent shifting indiscriminately and they will left without remedy, if such orders are termed as internal postings…”

Regarding the transfer order by the commissioner that was later sanctioned by the home department, the tribunal observed, “As such, the decision to transfer was already taken and after eight days, it got simply approved by ex-post facto sanction, which is not in consonance in the mandate and requirement of law. …it seems to be the case of first execution and then compliance of mandatory requirement of law, which cannot be countenanced by the courts.”