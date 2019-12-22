Mumbai: Trial run on Metro 7, 2A corridors from Sept 2020, says MMRDA chief

Mock coach of Mumbai Metro 7. (Express photo: Pradip Das) Mock coach of Mumbai Metro 7. (Express photo: Pradip Das)

Trial run on two Metro corridors — Metro 7 that connects Andheri East to Dahisar East, and Metro 2A that connects D N Nagar to Dahisar — will commence in the first week of September 2020 after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) receives its first prototype rake by July next year, Commissioner R A Rajeev said Saturday.

“After getting the first set of rake, we will finalise the final work test. And then from the first week of September 2020 trial run on both the Metro corridors will begin,” the MMRDA chief told The Indian Express. The two Metro corridors will become operational on the same day in December next year, he added.

According to a senior MMRDA officer, the civil construction work on the two Metro corridors, which commenced in 2016, is near completion. By March next year, the civil work, as well as signaling and electrification work on both the Metro corridors, will be completed, the officer added. The work to lay tracks that had started in June this year, is also in the final stage, he said.

Civil works on Metro lines 4 and 4A are also progressing at a brisk pace, sources said.

