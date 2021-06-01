Mumbai: Trial run for Metro Line 2A and 7 flagged off

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at the trial launch of metro line 2A and 7 at Akurli Metro Station in Mumbai. (Twitter/@AUThackeray)

A trial run of the first phase of Metro Line 2A and 7, the 20-km stretch from Dhanukarwadi (Kamraj Nagar) and Aarey colony in the western suburbs in Mumbai, was flagged off on Monday by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other ministers along with MMRDA Commissioner R A Rajeev.

The entire 35-km stretch will be commissioned in two phases. While the first phase of 19.7 km from Charkop depot / Dahanukarwadi to Aarey will be done by October 2021, the remaining stretch will be complete by January 2022.

It is expected that both the lines will be operational and open to the public from January 2022.

According to MMRDA officials, the 85 per cent indigenous metro train coaches will be driverless and will operate with the most modern signalling system. However, for the initial period drivers will be present in the coaches.

Once both the lines are operational, it will ease traffic on the western express highway while 10-15 per cent of traffic from railways will also be eased, according to MMRDA.

“This is a historic moment for us. We have achieved a milestone wherein within four to five months we will be able to open the metro line for the public. Initially the trial will go on for four to five months. The initial test run will be conducted by the BEML, which has manufactured the coaches. After that, Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) will be offered the trains for two months of testing. After documentation is complete, it will be submitted to the Commissioner Railway Safety, and after certification we will be able to open the lines for the public,” said MMRDA Commissioner Rajeev during the inaugural ceremony.

He said that BEML will send 10 trains by October. Each train set will have six coaches, with each coach having capacity of 380 persons.

The Metro stretch from Charkop Depot to Aarey will cover 18 stations — including nine stations of Line 2A (10.5 km) and nine of Line 7 (9.2 kms). The trial run will be from Aarey station of Line 7 till Charkop Depot via Dahisar (E) station.

The CM also performed bhoomi pujan of an elevated road and vehicular underpass to connect Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 2 (T2) of the international airport. These two projects are meant to improve the entry/exit points from the Western Express Highway towards Mumbai airport.

Thackeray also e-inaugurated one arm of Rajnoli flyover and Durgadi flyover on Bhiwandi-Kalyan road.

The MMRDA designed, constructed and completed balance work of a six-lane bridge across Ulhas creek near Durgadi Fort on the Bhiwandi–Kalyan additional Road on NH-222.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 were sanctioned by the Maharashtra government on October 6, 2015, and bhoomi pujan was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015. The entire project cost is Rs 12,000 crore.

The MMRDA was supposed to start commercial operations in December 2020, but the work was affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Later, when the work resumed, the deadline for starting the trail run was set for March 2021. However, it got postponed to May 31.