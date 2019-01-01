Mumbai: Trekker falls off cliff near Matheran, body retrieved

A 20-YEAR-OLD man died after he allegedly fell from a cliff near Matheran on Sunday. His body was retrieved on Monday, police said.

The man had gone to Irshalgad fort for trekking.

Advertising

According to Khalapur police, the deceased, identified as Kshitij Sangle is a Kalyan resident. “He fell yesterday, but we could retrieve the body on Monday morning. His friends raised an alarm yesterday evening. They couldn’t identify where they were and thus, we called the locals and experienced trekkers from the area,” said a senior officer

The four friends are neighbours from Kalyan. “Atish Kasare, Nilesh Kasare and Nilesh Ippar have been rescued and sent to their homes in Kalyan. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. We have lodged an accidental death report,” said the officer.

He added, “It seems that when the man was walking behind others he slipped and fell off the cliff.”