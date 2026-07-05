Another tree collapse death as relentless rain triggers chaos in Mumbai

A 63-year-old man was killed after a tree collapsed on him in Mumbai's Kurla during heavy monsoon rain on Sunday. Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee.

A 63-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after a tree collapsed on him in Kurla’s Naupada area. The incident occurred around 12.40 pm amid incessant monsoon rainfall that continues to disrupt Mumbai.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the victim, identified as Yunush Kundawala, was standing next to a roadside shop when the tree suddenly uprooted and crashed onto the structure, trapping him underneath. Residents and emergency first responders managed to pull him out, but he was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed a crowded street at the time of the collapse. While Kundawala was fatally trapped, several other pedestrians narrowly escaped.