Another tree collapse death as relentless rain triggers chaos in Mumbai

A 63-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after a tree collapsed on him in Kurla’s Naupada area. The incident occurred around 12.40 pm amid incessant monsoon rainfall that continues to disrupt Mumbai.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the victim, identified as Yunush Kundawala, was standing next to a roadside shop when the tree suddenly uprooted and crashed onto the structure, trapping him underneath. Residents and emergency first responders managed to pull him out, but he was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital.
A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed a crowded street at the time of the collapse. While Kundawala was fatally trapped, several other pedestrians narrowly escaped.
This marks the second death caused by a tree collapse in Mumbai within a single week, and the third in the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
In a separate rain-related incident on Sunday, a wall from an under-construction building collapsed onto a multi-storey car parking facility of an adjacent building in Nehru Nagar, Kurla East. While no casualties were reported, the debris severely damaged several parked vehicles.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts amid torrential rainfall. This is the second consecutive day that Mumbai has recorded over 200 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour window.
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As per the IMD, the Santacruz observatory recorded 227.7 mm of rainfall by 8.30 am on Sunday, while the Colaba coastal observatory registered 265.6 mm during the same timeframe.
According to the BMC’s automated weather system, Mumbai’s eastern suburbs received 217 mm of rainfall, while the island city recorded 194 mm and the western suburbs experienced 186 mm.
An IMD official told The Indian Express that a low-pressure system developing over Maharashtra will likely extend the heavy downpours through the middle of the week. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay away from waterlogged areas.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More