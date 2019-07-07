Mumbai: Tree Authority meet illegal, activist tells BMC

After the Supreme Court refused to admit the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the BMC to vacate the stay on the functioning of the Tree Authority, activist and petitioner Zoru Bhathena recently sent a notice to the civic body alleging that a recent meeting of the Tree Authority was illegal.

Recently, the civic body had held a meeting of the Tree Authority and cleared a proposal for cutting 52 trees to widen the stormwater drain at Hindmata.

On October 24, 2018, the Bombay High Court had stayed the functioning of the Tree Authority for not having any tree experts in the committee.

Bhathena said, “Since the Supreme Court on July 4 dismissed the SLP and directed the civic body to make a fresh application before the HC for vacating the stay, the current functioning of the Tree Authority is illegal.”