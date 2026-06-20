Mumbai’s Tree Authority clears proposal to remove 1,080 trees for infrastructure projects

3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jun 20, 2026 02:49 PM IST
To pave the way for the MMRDA and MHADA ‘s ambitious infrastructure projects in Mumbai's suburbs including the Chedda Nagar to Anand Nagar elevated corridor and the Motilal Nagar redevelopment project, 841 trees have been identified along the project alignments.(File Photo)
Additionally, 239 trees are poised to be affected as part of redevelopment projects in Bandra.
To pave the way for the MMRDA and MHADA ‘s ambitious infrastructure projects in Mumbai’s suburbs including the Chedda Nagar to Anand Nagar elevated corridor and the Motilal Nagar redevelopment project, 841 trees have been identified along the project alignments.
The proposals for removal of affected trees were tabled before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s tree authority, this month.
At MHADA’s Motilal redevelopment project site in Goregaon, inspections by garden department officials — in December 2025, January 2026 and April 2026 — identified 1,761 trees of which 220 trees were earmarked in the project alignment. Of this, 89 trees are proposed to be felled while 131 trees will be transplanted to another location.
Meanwhile, along the alignment of the Ghatkopar’s Cheddha Nagar and Anand Nagar elevated corridor which seeks to expand the freeway and cut travel time between Mumbai and Thane, the tree officers surveyed 1,331 trees wherein 621 trees were identified in the project pathway. Earlier this month, in a letter dated June 10, the concerned authorities sought permission to remove the affected trees of which 218 trees will be permanently cut while 403 will be replanted.
After the tree authority’s session was adjourned on Wednesday, the members convened a meeting on Friday wherein approvals for the tree removal proposals -ere granted. However, the proposal for the felling trees along the Eastern Express Highway for the MMRDA’s elevated corridor project drew flak from members of the opposition led by Shiv Sena (UBT).
Story continues below this ad
“The proposal along Eastern Express Highway was vehemently opposed by us as hundreds of trees will be completely eliminated. We questioned why there was a need to completely cut the trees instead of more transplantation as well as where the wood from the impacted trees will be taken,” Kishori Pednekar, Shiv Sena UBT corporator and member of the tree authority told Express.
Amidst opposition, members of tree authority cleared the deck for the removal of the trees by approving the proposals.
BJP’s Ganesh Khankar, who is a member of the tree committee and leader of house said, “While the tree removal proposal for Motilal Nagar redevelopment was not opposed, some members voiced their concerns over the felling of trees at Eastern Express Highway. However, the concerned departments made presentations about the need for the project and how it had been planned to ensure minimal impact for trees. The elevated corridor has been a long demand for locals and the development of the project will bring significant relief to commuters.”
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More