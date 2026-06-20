Mumbai’s Tree Authority clears proposal to remove 1,080 trees for infrastructure projects

To pave the way for the MMRDA and MHADA ‘s ambitious infrastructure projects in Mumbai's suburbs including the Chedda Nagar to Anand Nagar elevated corridor and the Motilal Nagar redevelopment project, 841 trees have been identified along the project alignments.(File Photo)

Mumbai’s Tree Authority on Friday cleared proposals to fell 1,080 trees to pave the way for three development projects. While 621 trees are slated to be impacted as a part of the freeway extension corridor between Chedda Nagar and Anand Nagar in Thane, 220 trees will be razed to make way for the Motilal Nagar redevelopment project.

Additionally, 239 trees are poised to be affected as part of redevelopment projects in Bandra.

To pave the way for the MMRDA and MHADA ‘s ambitious infrastructure projects in Mumbai’s suburbs including the Chedda Nagar to Anand Nagar elevated corridor and the Motilal Nagar redevelopment project, 841 trees have been identified along the project alignments.