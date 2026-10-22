Mumbai turns to treated sewage water to wash roads amid rising pollution, water cuts

With rising pollutant level and water cuts, the Mumbai civic body is planning to wash 677 km of roads with treated sewage water

Written by: Pratip Acharya
3 min readOct 22, 2026 12:00 PM IST
BMC plans to wash 677 km of roads as 14 of 23 monitoring stations record unhealthy AQI (Express photo)BMC plans to wash 677 km of roads as 14 of 23 monitoring stations record unhealthy AQI (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

A week after the civic standing committee stalled a proposal to wash Mumbai’s roads to curb dust pollution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considering using treated sewage water from its sewage treatment plants (STPs) for the exercise.

Currently, the BMC has only one operational STP, in Colaba, with a capacity to treat 37 million litres per day (MLD). This accounts for just 1.68 per cent of the 2,190 MLD of sewage generated in Mumbai daily.

Last week, the BMC had tabled a Rs 8.13-crore proposal before the civic standing committee to carry out round-the-clock water sprinkling on roads. The exercise helps trap dust particles on road surfaces, preventing them from becoming airborne and lingering in the lower atmosphere.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The drive is undertaken annually. However, Mumbai is currently facing a water shortage, with a 10 per cent cut in supply following deficient monsoon rainfall and the early withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. The civic standing committee stalled the proposal, calling the use of water on roads “insensitive”.

With several pockets of the city recording unhealthy and poor air quality in recent weeks, civic officials are now considering treated sewage water as an alternative for road washing. The BMC’s Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan (MAPMP) identifies the resuspension of road dust as a major contributor to worsening air pollution in the city.

“A quantity of water for cleaning the roads will be drawn from the Colaba STP. The treated water from this STP is not being used for any potable purpose and is supplied to the garden and roads department and private stakeholders for landscaping. Therefore, it will be absolutely feasible to use STP water for road washing,” a civic official told The Indian Express.

The BMC also plans to hire private tankers for the exercise. Around 29 tankers, each with a capacity of 10,000 litres, are expected to be deployed. With the average hiring cost at Rs 5,000 per tanker, the civic body will spend around Rs 1.45 lakh daily, or Rs 1.74 crore to Rs 2.17 crore over a four-to-five-month drive.

Story continues below this ad

The BMC is constructing seven large STPs in Worli, Dharavi, Bandra, Versova, Malad, Ghatkopar and Bhandup, with a combined treatment capacity of 1,200 MLD. Of these, the Bhandup facility is expected to be ready by December this year. Once operational, the plant, with a capacity of 215 MLD, is expected to supply treated water for road washing, officials said.

“Road washing is a primary aspect of controlling pollution levels. Therefore, the drive will be necessary. Mumbai is already facing low wind speeds and high pollution levels, so water sprinkling needs to be carried out regularly,” the official said.

The BMC plans to wash and sprinkle water on 377 public roads spanning 677 km, accounting for 33 per cent of the city’s total road length. These roads pass through areas including Colaba, Churchgate, Worli, Lower Parel, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Deonar, Mulund, and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), several of which have recorded elevated AQI levels in recent days.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

Get the latest Mumbai news today here. From breaking stories and local headlines to developments across Maharashtra, this is your place to catch up on what’s happening in the city and beyond. Read today’s Mumbai news headlines on politics, crime, civic issues, transport, education, weather and real estate. Follow BMC decisions, local train and Metro updates, road projects and changes affecting your daily commute. Keep track of rainfall, public health concerns, school and college developments, and housing projects across Mumbai’s neighbourhoods. Beyond the headlines, explore reports, explainers and investigations that put the city’s important issues in context. From decisions at the Maharashtra government to developments in local communities, discover the stories shaping life in Mumbai and what they mean for its residents. Whether you’re checking the day’s news or following an ongoing story, browse the latest updates alongside coverage of the city’s culture, festivals and everyday life. Bookmark this page to return to Mumbai news and important Maharashtra developments from The Indian Express.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments