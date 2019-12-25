Mumbai: Treasurer of Govandi housing society held for septic tank deaths

Santosh’s wife Neeta (centre) at Shatabdi hospital’s casualty ward. Santosh’s wife Neeta (centre) at Shatabdi hospital’s casualty ward.

A day after three labourers died after allegedly inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank at a residential society in Govandi, police have registered a case against its treasurer for causing death due to negligence.

Pawan Vishwanath Palav, 40, treasurer of Morya Cooperative Housing Society, had allegedly send the three labourers – Santosh Kalshekar (43), Govind Charotiya (34) and Vishwajeet Devnath (32) – to clean the septic tank Monday without providing them any safety gear, police said.

“Even though the three men had no experience in cleaning septic tanks, Palav asked them to go inside without providing any safety gear. It was due to Palav’s negligence that the three labourers were suffocated to death,” Mumbai police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok said.

On Monday, Kalshekar’s wife Neeta had refused to accept his body while urging the police to book the housing society authority in the case. On Tuesday, she took her husband’s body for final rites from Rajawadi mortuary. “We don’t want any compensation. We wanted action to be taken against those responsible. He (Kalshekar) should have been given a mask to wear for this job,” a relative Vivek Mane said.

Neeta said she earns Rs 200 per day doing menial work at Vashi market. “I have two children, aged 10 and 8 years. We have a rented flat. I don’t know how I will manage without him,” she told The Indian Express.

On Monday, it was Devnath, a plumber and contractor, who reached out to the other two for the cleaning work in Govandi. Devnath, a Bengal native, had been visiting the building for last two-three days to negotiate for the job. A watchman, who found the clothes of the labourers by the lid of the tank, raised an alarm and informed society members.

Devnath is survived by his wife and a 10-month-old child. Police said they could not communicate properly with his wife as she speaks only Bengali, but have found that she had delivered the child only 10 days ago. The couple has no family in Mumbai and live at Kurla’s Sabale Nagar. His wife is yet to receive the body, police added.

Family members of Charotiya, the third labourer who died in the incident, will conduct his final rites Wednesday. “We are waiting for my mother to come from Rajasthan. The final rites will be held after that,” said Mukesh Charotiya, Govind’s brother.

