Mumbai: Trapped in lift, 51-year-old woman dies

A 51-year-old woman died on Monday after allegedly getting trapped in the lift shaft between two floors of a residential building in south Mumbai’s Navy Nagar area. Police said that the incident took place at around 12.15 pm, when the woman, identified as Aarti Dashrat Pardeshi, was trapped between the lift and the wall.

Advertising

Senior Police Inspector Rajkumar Dongre from Cuffe Parade police station said, “She worked as a domestic help at a Lieutenant Colonel’s house in Navy Nagar. At the time of the incident, she was taking her employer’s dog out for a walk. After the dog went inside the lift… she got trapped between the lift and the wall. We are trying to ascertain as to how she got stuck between the wall and the lift’s door, as there is very little space.”

Navy officials with the help of local police managed to get her out of the shaft after 45 minutes and rushed her to the INS Asvini hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

“Later in the evening, her body was sent to GT hospital for post-mortem,” said an officer. Pardeshi stayed in the servants’ quarter in Navy Nagar along with her husband. Cuffe Parade police have registered a case of accidental death report and were investigating further. “Emergency services were pressed into action and the lift doors were opened. Further investigations are on by Cuffe Parade police and Naval authorities,” the Navy said in a statement.