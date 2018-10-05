Mumbai: Transporters, truck drivers disappointed on fuel prices cut

Harsh Kotak from Bus Chalak Malak Sanghatana, an association of private buses and cabs, said: “If the government promises to retain the price of petrol and diesel for the next three months, then this will help us. (Express Photo) Harsh Kotak from Bus Chalak Malak Sanghatana, an association of private buses and cabs, said: “If the government promises to retain the price of petrol and diesel for the next three months, then this will help us. (Express Photo)

TRANSPORTERS AND truck drivers on Thursday expressed disappointment over the state government’s move to cut Rs 5 from petrol rates, claiming the reduction does little to ease their woes.

Bal Malkit, core committee chairman of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) said: “The reduction by the (Union) government in diesel and petrol prices is an eyewash. It’s too little and too late. It would not make any tangible difference in controlling the inflationary trend. At least Rs 10 is warranted in the current scenario.”

He said: “What kind of joke is this? Why is the reduction (in price) on petrol and not diesel? Why this disparity? High rates of diesel leads to inflationary trend and mere reduction in petrol rates would not suffice. Barring car users, the common man is not happy. We use diesel trucks … unless diesel rates are reduced, there is no respite from inflation for the transport fraternity.”

Harsh Kotak from Bus Chalak Malak Sanghatana, an association of private buses and cabs, said: “If the government promises to retain the price of petrol and diesel for the next three months, then this will help us. Along with petrol, cost of diesel should also have been reduced by the state.”

Kushal Sharma, a resident of Waghbil Naka in Thane, said: ‘’Honestly, it doesn’t make any difference, Why don’t they include fuel prices in the GST instead? When you have included every single thing in the GST, why don’t you include the fuel prices as well?”

