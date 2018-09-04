Mumbai: Transporters rue huge losses as petrol price jumps to Rs 86.24, diesel Rs 75.54 a litre

Venkat Rao, president of the Mumbai Petrol Association, added: “Customers who are vehicle owners are increasingly getting affected due to the fuel hike. The government must put a cap on the fuel costs.” (Representational Image) Venkat Rao, president of the Mumbai Petrol Association, added: “Customers who are vehicle owners are increasingly getting affected due to the fuel hike. The government must put a cap on the fuel costs.” (Representational Image)

In the wake of another hike in fuel prices, transporters on Monday rued the “huge losses” they would face while plying tourist cabs on a daily basis. This being an off season for travel, expenses have risen when compared to profits, they said, adding that sustaining operations would become difficult with the increase in prices.

On Monday, while petrol prices rose to Rs 86.24 per litre, diesel prices were at Rs 75.54 per litre. “Though we are nearing Ganhestosav, there is little demand for cabs from tourists. We are spending much more than the revenue we are earning. As compared to the fuel cost we used to pay three years ago, we are paying three times the fares,” said Harsh Kotak from Mumbai bus chalak malak sanghatana.

Since August 16, while petrol prices have risen by over Rs 2 per litre, diesel prices have increased by Rs 2.42 per litre. Both tourist cab and truck associations have protested in the past complaining they are facing losses due to fuel price hike.

“Schools and tourist companies use our vehicles. As they have already paid for using our service in advance, hiking the charges now would not be of any use,” Kotak said.

Bal Malkit, chairman of the All India Motor Transport Congress core committee said that fuel hike is a slow poison for the transport industry. “The state government must intervene and reduce local taxes on fuel cost. It must conduct a quarterly review of the costs,” he added.

Venkat Rao, president of the Mumbai Petrol Association, added: “Customers who are vehicle owners are increasingly getting affected due to the fuel hike. The government must put a cap on the fuel costs.”

