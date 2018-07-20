Mumbai transporters likely to go on indefinite strike from today in protest of e-way bills implementation

The state government, meanwhile, pressed into service private vehicles and buses to tide over the strike. The state government, meanwhile, pressed into service private vehicles and buses to tide over the strike.

STARTING Friday, at least four lakh transporters in Mumbai, including truck drivers and owners, are likely to go on an indefinite strike to protest against operational issues in the implementation of e-way bills. School bus drivers and tourist cab drivers are also expected to join the protest.

At least 40 lakh truck drivers across the country are likely to protest to raise the issue. Bal Malkit Singh, the Chairman, Core Committee, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), said: “The key issues that need immediate attention are reduction in diesel prices through reduction in central and state taxes by bringing it under GST and revision of other prices. As the government fails to address the critical issues, the transporters have decided to go ahead with the indefinite nationwide chakkajam.”

As school bus drivers are also likely to join the protest, students might be affected. Anil Garg, a leader of school and company, bus owners’ association, said: “With deep regret, we wish to inform that we have decided to join the agitation called by the AIMTC.” The demands of school bus owners include bringing fuel within the purview of GST and exempting toll payment for school buses.

Nikita Juneja, the mother of a student, who stays in Vidyavihar, said: “We have received a message from bus owners informing us about the strike. They claim that they are observing it for a day. I will drive my child to the school.”

Pravin Vichare from the Bombay Goods and Transport Association said: “Many serious issues are pending for a long time and the operations in the sector are becoming increasingly unavailable. We will not disrupt the ferrying of essential items, including milk and foodgrains. But if the respective truck drivers wish to join us, we would not be able to help.”

