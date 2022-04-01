Mumbai transport authority issues provisional aggregator licence to Uber, Ola

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has issued a provisional aggregator license to four companies, including Ola and Uber, for operating taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Other companies which have been issued the licence under the Union government’s Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines-2020 are Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd and Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Earlier in March, the Bombay High Court had instructed all app-based cab aggregators to apply for a valid licence in order to continue operations in the city. The high court had observed that Ola and Uber were operating in the state without such a valid licence. The two companies, operational since 2014 in the state, had never applied for the licence.

According to the officials, following the Bombay high court’s direction, six companies had applied for the licence; however, as all the companies were not fulfilling the necessary requirements, some applications were rejected and they were instructed to comply with the conditions.

An official said the MMRTA meeting was held on Wednesday at the Mantralaya, where the representatives of all six companies were present and they assured to fulfil the requirements to obtain licence. Based on this, the MMRTA issued provisional aggregator licences to the four companies which fulfilled the major conditions.

“The companies will have to comply with the remaining conditions within 30 days. Failing to do so will result in cancellation of the provisional aggregator licence,” an official said.