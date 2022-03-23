Mumbai Trans Harbour Link road to get intelligent transportation system

AN INTELLIGENT Transportation System (ITS) with an automated toll management system and modern CCTV cameras will be installed on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) road — a 22 km-long sea link that will connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, said an official.

Proposed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) during the executive committee meeting on Tuesday, the ITS will be installed at a cost of Rs 427 crore by an Austrian company in collaboration with an Indian agency.

According to the official, the ITS includes electrical Works of the sea link, street lighting system, construction of toll plaza, design and supply of administrative buildings, including a Command Control Centre for monitoring the sea link using 133 cameras.

Meanwhile, the executive committee also sanctioned the appointment of a new contractor to complete the pending work of Mumbai Metro line 2B between D N Nagar and Mandale.

An official said the earlier contractor was removed by the MMRDA as the work was progressing at a slow pace. “Only 16 per cent work has been completed,” the official said.