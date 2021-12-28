Maharashtra: MMRDA to launch first OSD on sealink next week

The Mumbai Metropolitan Road Development Authority (MMRDA), which is constructing the 21.7-km-long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) over the sea between Navi mumbai and south Mumbai, will launch the first Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) on the sealink in the first week of January 2022.

MMRDA metropolitan commissioner SVR Srinivas reviewed the preparation work for the launch of an Orthotropic Steel Deck span (OSD) from the Package-1 site (in Sewri) on Tuesday.

The OSDs, also called steel spans that are completely made of steel instead of concrete, are being used for the first time in the country, said an official.

These steel decks are being used to ensure that ships traversing the channel adjoining MTHL have navigation space to pass under the bridge. The choice of conventional concrete decks would have meant building closer foundations for the piers.

According to officials, more than 70 steel spans ranging from 65 metres to 180 metres, will be used on the MTHL. Of the total length of MTHL, at least 25 per cent of it (4.5 kilometres) will have these spans made of steel.

The first span will be launched in the first week in January on package 2 of the bridge.

“To transport these steel spans (minimum 65-70 metres and maximum 180 metres long), which are comparatively larger than concrete segments, a special barge has been made which is as big as a football field. The size of the barge is 110 metres X 64 metres, and it will transport the steel spans from the land into the sea where they have to be positioned,” said an official.

MTHL will connect Mumbai Bay from Sewri to Chirle in Navi Mumbai (Navi mumbai airport) and is expected to be completed by 2023. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 18,000 crore and 60 per cent of the work has been completed.

In figures

* These steel pans OSD are being fabricated in workshops in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and Myanmar.

* Total length on the MTHL of OSD is 4.5 kilometres

* OSD structural steel: 96,250 tonnes

* Maximum size is 180 metres.