Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link Corridor: New survey on cards to identify more affected fishermen

The fishermen affected by the construction of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link Corridor (MTHL) have written to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) alleging that some of them were left out of a survey conducted in June last year to decide on the compensation to be paid to the families.

Advertising

Following this, the MMRDA on Monday floated a tender to award the work to conduct a survey of the fishermen who were left out in the 2018 survey. Following the survey, a maximum compensation of Rs 6 lakh each was paid to 1,500 fishermen families living along the upcoming MTHL corridor.

However, social activists and the affected families have claimed that Rs 6 lakh would not be enough to compensate for their loss of livelihood. They have demanded that in addition to raising the compensation amount, they be made partners in the corridor project.

MMRDA is the nodal agency for constructing the MTHL corridor that will connect Navi Mumbai and Mumbai through a bridge over the sea. The project, which commenced in March 2018, is being constructed in three phases. As of now, 12 per cent of the work on the corridor has been completed. The construction work over the sea has affected more than 15,000 to 20,000 fishermen, who live along the corridor area.

MMRDA Additional Commissioner Sanjay Khandare said they have received some complaints from fishermen who failed to receive compensation in the last survey. “After receiving letters from them, we planned to hold a new survey for those not covered earlier. If they fit the criteria, MMRDA will compensate them… The compensation will be based on the impact the project has on a family. The maximum compensation one could get is Rs 6 lakh,” he added.

Nitesh, a fisherman from Trombay village, said: “The compensation being offered is what we earn in a year. The government should consider us like farmers, their issues have been highlighted recently. We don’t have a piece of land but the sea where we do our fishing is our only source of livelihood, which is being destroyed by this project.”

“As the pace of the work has increased, the number of fish caught have reduced. While earlier, fishing was profitable, it is no longer the case due to the disturbance caused to the marine life on account of the construction activity. Our survival is in danger,” he added.

Rajesh Harishchandra Mahulkar, a fisherman from Mahul, said that his family had been involved in fishing till 2015, when loss in business and the death of his father made the family quit the business. “In 1980, the first fishing trawler was set up by my father in Mahul. But as time passed by, fishing activity started reducing in Maharashtra. The government also failed to make a proper policy for its growth. Now, a project like MTHL corridor will destroy marine life and fishing will become even more difficult,” he added.

Advertising

Ujala Patil, women wing president of Maharashtra Machchimar Kriti Samiti’s Mumbai unit, said: “The money being offered is not enough. They should also give us jobs in the project. We have demanded that they should first provide us compensation and then start work. They have not paid heed to any of our demands and started work on the project.”