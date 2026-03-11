MMRDA turns to ads, fibre leasing to boost MTHL revenue

Opened to traffic in January 2024, the bridge generated Rs 32.26 crore in toll revenue in its initial months of operation. (file photo)

With traffic on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link falling below projections, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is exploring new revenue streams on the 21 km sea bridge, including advertising rights and leasing optical fibre cable (OFC) infrastructure.

The authority has invited bids to monetise advertising space on hoardings and kiosks along the bridge and expects to earn at least Rs 2.5 crore annually from the initiative. In parallel, it plans to licence optical fibre cables running along the bridge to telecom and internet operators as part of efforts to boost non fare revenue.

Opened to traffic in January 2024, the bridge generated Rs 32.26 crore in toll revenue in its initial months of operation. In 2024–25, toll collections rose to Rs 182.11 crore. From April 2025 to December 2025, the collection stood at about Rs 160 crore.