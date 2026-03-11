MMRDA turns to ads, fibre leasing to boost MTHL revenue

With traffic on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link falling below projections, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is exploring new revenue streams on the 21 km sea bridge, including advertising rights and leasing optical fibre cable (OFC) infrastructure.
The authority has invited bids to monetise advertising space on hoardings and kiosks along the bridge and expects to earn at least Rs 2.5 crore annually from the initiative. In parallel, it plans to licence optical fibre cables running along the bridge to telecom and internet operators as part of efforts to boost non fare revenue.
Opened to traffic in January 2024, the bridge generated Rs 32.26 crore in toll revenue in its initial months of operation. In 2024–25, toll collections rose to Rs 182.11 crore. From April 2025 to December 2025, the collection stood at about Rs 160 crore.
However, traffic volumes remain significantly below projections. The last time the MMRDA released detailed usage data, it said the bridge had recorded an average daily traffic of 22,689 vehicles in its first year since opening.
The sea bridge, inaugurated by Narendra Modi on January 13, 2024, was expected to see around 40,000 vehicles per day in its first year, according to projections from a study conducted by MMRDA and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
Officials said toll revenue also reflects the lower than expected traffic. “Average daily toll earnings are around Rs 27 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, about 30 per cent lower than projected estimates,” said a senior MMRDA official.
Authorities attribute the shortfall to incomplete approach infrastructure, including the Sewri Worli Connector, the link to the MumbaiPune Expressway and connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.
To augment revenue, the authority plans to allow advertising across about 4,100 sq m of space on the bridge. This includes 11 illuminated hoardings measuring 40 by 40 feet, both digital and static, as well as around 1,212 smaller kiosk hoardings measuring 3 by 6 feet along the divider. Additional advertising space of 80 by 30 feet will be created at toll plazas. Advertising rights will be awarded for 10 years to the bidder offering the highest revenue share.
The MMRDA is also looking to monetise two 50 mm OFC ducts along the bridge, which can be leased to telecom and wireless internet providers to improve network connectivity across the corridor. Officials did not disclose the expected revenue from the OFC licensing.
Similar monetisation measures are being explored on Metro Lines 2A and 7.
Commuters have also cited high toll charges as a factor behind the lower traffic volumes, with many continuing to use the Vashi and Airoli bridges. The toll for cars on the full Sewri to Chirle stretch is Rs 250, while travel between Sewri and Shivaji Nagar in Ulwe costs Rs 200. The return fare is Rs 300, with a daily pass priced at Rs 500 and a monthly pass at Rs 10,000. The toll for the Shivaji Nagar Gavhan stretch is Rs 50 and Rs 75 for a return trip.
