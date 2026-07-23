Mumbai train services to Gujarat disrupted due to flooding after heavy rain

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Mumbai rains: Mumbai train services were disrupted on Thursday morning after the water level at the railway bridge in the Gholvad (Palghar in Maharashtra)–Umbergaon (Gujarat) Road section crossed the danger mark following heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra. The district has been put on a red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next 24 hours, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Palghar. Thane and Mumbai have been put on orange alert.
As heavy rains have flooded the railway tracks, the Western Railways has regulated, cancelled, diverted and rescheduled several long-distance trains operating between Gujarat and Mumbai.
Ten long-distance train services, including the 22953 Mumbai–Ahmedabad Express, 22975 Bandra Terminus–Ramnagar Express, 20901 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Vande Bharat, 59039 Virar–Valsad Passenger and 12935 Bandra Terminus–Surat Intercity Express stood fully cancelled.
Meanwhile, 12922 Surat–Mumbai Central Flying Rani was short-terminated at Udhna, and the 19002 Surat–Virar Express was curtailed at Valsad.
A few suburban services were also affected. The 93005 Churchgate–Dahanu Road local was short-terminated at Vangaon, with services cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road. The 93010 Dahanu Road–Borivali local instead originated from Vangaon.
Suburban services on Central Railway’s main, harbour, port and trans-harbour lines, however, continued to operate normally with only minimal delays.
Separately, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking temporarily suspended bus services on Route 333 between New Quarters and Mahakali Caves at 6.20 am after a tree fell near Chakala Cigarette Factory in Marol. Services resumed by 7.15 am.
Additionally, 15 bus routes between Mulund Check Naka and Mulund station were diverted via Bhandup Police Station due to ongoing Metro construction work but later restored to normalcy.
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