Mumbai train services to Gujarat disrupted due to flooding after heavy rain

Mumbai train services to Gujarat have been disrupted after heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra (Image generated using AI)

Mumbai rains: Mumbai train services were disrupted on Thursday morning after the water level at the railway bridge in the Gholvad (Palghar in Maharashtra)–Umbergaon (Gujarat) Road section crossed the danger mark following heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra. The district has been put on a red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next 24 hours, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Palghar. Thane and Mumbai have been put on orange alert.

As heavy rains have flooded the railway tracks, the Western Railways has regulated, cancelled, diverted and rescheduled several long-distance trains operating between Gujarat and Mumbai.

Ten long-distance train services, including the 22953 Mumbai–Ahmedabad Express, 22975 Bandra Terminus–Ramnagar Express, 20901 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Vande Bharat, 59039 Virar–Valsad Passenger and 12935 Bandra Terminus–Surat Intercity Express stood fully cancelled.