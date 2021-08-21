Mumbai: Train services to be hit on Sunday due to maintenance work between Matunga and Mulund

The Central Railway will have a mega block between Matunga and Mulund on its suburban sections for maintenance work on Sunday.

The block will remain in both the Up and Down fast lines from 11.05 am to 04.05 pm. According to the Railways, the Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.25 am to 3.44 pm will be diverted to the Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund, halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted to the Down fast line at Mulund and will arrive at the destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.46 am to 3.26 pm will be diverted to the Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga, halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further, these Up fast services will be re-diverted to the Up fast line at Matunga and will arrive at the destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from Panvel between 10.49 am and 4.01 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai between 10.03 am and 3.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane from Panvel between 09.01 am and 3.53 pm and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel from Thane between 10.01 am and 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

However, special local trains will run on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus–Vashi line during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway administration for the inconvenience caused,” a Central Railway official said.