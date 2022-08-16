Mumbai: Train services disrupted due to heavy rain

Updated: August 16, 2022 3:26:12 pm
The sudden heavy showers in Mumbai on Tuesday hit train services, affecting both local and long-distance trains. While the CSMT-Pune Deccan Queen train was rescheduled after a glitch in the loco engine, suburban train services were also disrupted.
According to a Central Railway official, the Deccan Queen (Train number 12123) which departs Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5.10 pm was rescheduled to depart at 6.10 pm. The train, which was on its way to CSMT from Pune, was detained at Thane station on Tuesday morning and later taken to CSMT via Vidyavihar, a railway official said. Several commuters complained of a delay of over two-three hours on the premium train.
Meanwhile, local trains on all corridors, especially the Central line, faced a delay of 20-25 minutes owing to the heavy rains. A few trains were also cancelled or rescheduled.
A moderate to intense rain spell left low-lying areas in Mumbai on Tuesday. Due to water logging, Malad and Andheri subways were shut for vehicular traffic. Traffic was diverted from chronic flooding spots like Hindmata, Mahalaxmi, and Tardeo in the island city.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain to continue throughout Tuesday, with a gradual decrease in rain intensity from Wednesday.
-
