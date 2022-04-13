Mumbai: Man who stole mobile phones on express trains arrested, nine devices recovered

The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) has traced and arrested a 25-year-old man from Akola district, who used to steal mobile phones from passengers traveling on express trains. The police recovered nine smartphones, including one that was stolen in 2018 and four that were taken in 2019.

The complainant in the case was traveling to Pune from the Kalyan railway station by Indrayani Express Train at around 6.30 am on March 17. When he was getting into the train, a thief stole his phone. The next day, the passenger approached the Kalyan GRP and lodged a theft case.

Acting on a tip off received by woman police inspector Archana Dusane, who said the would be at the Kalyan railway station to steal more phones, a trap was laid on April 5 and the accused Shubham Sanap, 25, was arrested. Sanap works as a bricklayer.

“We received his police custody from court and during his questioning he confessed to committing more thefts. We recovered nine smartphones worth Rs 1.21 lakh from him, including phones stolen in 2018 and 2019. We are now trying to trace the owners of the phone,” said Valmik Shardul, senior inspector of Kalyan GRP.