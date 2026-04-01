Mumbai train assault: Kurla GRP track down woman, minor son in viral video of attack on passengers with disabilities

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Days after a disturbing video of two men with disabilities being physically assaulted in a reserved railway coach in Mumbai went viral, the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) Tuesday said they have identified the alleged attackers. They have been identified as Nanda Pawar, 45, a resident of Santacruz, and her 15-year-old son.
After the video went viral, the Kurla GRP registered an FIR and began an investigation. Based on CCTV footage, the police traced Pawar and served her a notice to join the investigation.
Kurla GRP Senior Inspector Sambhaji Pawar said the woman told them that she, along with her son and her two daughters, who cannot hear or speak, boarded the train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). One man was occupying an entire seat while sleeping, which led to an argument with another passenger who wanted to sit in that space, she claimed.
Pawar said she intervened, telling the man to create space for his daughters. He allegedly verbally abused her and said that she should not be in that compartment.
Upset by the insults directed at his mother, the son allegedly engaged in a physical fight with the two men, and this was captured on camera. This video went viral on social media, prompting the railway police to register an FIR.
An officer said that during their investigation, they discovered that one of the men, identified as Sajjad, exited the train at Ghatkopar shortly after the incident that day. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) asked him if he wished to file charges, but he declined. As a result, the matter was considered resolved.
The incident gained attention after the footage went viral, prompting the GRP to file an offence under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
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