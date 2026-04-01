Mumbai train assault: Kurla GRP track down woman, minor son in viral video of attack on passengers with disabilities

The woman and her son are accused of attacking two men with disabilities (Image generated using AI).

Days after a disturbing video of two men with disabilities being physically assaulted in a reserved railway coach in Mumbai went viral, the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) Tuesday said they have identified the alleged attackers. They have been identified as Nanda Pawar, 45, a resident of Santacruz, and her 15-year-old son.

After the video went viral, the Kurla GRP registered an FIR and began an investigation. Based on CCTV footage, the police traced Pawar and served her a notice to join the investigation.

Kurla GRP Senior Inspector Sambhaji Pawar said the woman told them that she, along with her son and her two daughters, who cannot hear or speak, boarded the train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). One man was occupying an entire seat while sleeping, which led to an argument with another passenger who wanted to sit in that space, she claimed.