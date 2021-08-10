Mumbai: Traffic restrictions announced for movements of handcarts

The officials further revealed that the current order lasts for a month and it has been issued to avoid danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the people travelling on the 15 routes.

In order to avoid any congestion during the peak hours in south Mumbai, the Mumbai traffic department recently issued a notification restricting the movements of handcarts.

The notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Yogesh Kumar reads that the movement of all types of handcarts will not be allowed between 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm.

The officials further revealed that the current order lasts for a month and it has been issued to avoid danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the people travelling on the 15 routes. “It has also been done to prevent traffic as these handcarts are slow and often cause congestion by walking on the center of the road,” said an officer.

The 15 routes are mentioned below