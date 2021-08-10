Mumbai: Traffic restrictions announced for movements of handcarts

August 10, 2021 12:31:27 pm
In order to avoid any congestion during the peak hours in south Mumbai, the Mumbai traffic department recently issued a notification restricting the movements of handcarts.
The notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Yogesh Kumar reads that the movement of all types of handcarts will not be allowed between 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm.
The officials further revealed that the current order lasts for a month and it has been issued to avoid danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the people travelling on the 15 routes. “It has also been done to prevent traffic as these handcarts are slow and often cause congestion by walking on the center of the road,” said an officer.
The 15 routes are mentioned below
- LT road Kalbadevi to Sabusiddhiki junction
- Sabusiddhiki junction to Karnak bunder junction, Karnak road
- Nesbit Junction to Sir JJ road towards the north side of the JJ Bridge on south and north channel
- Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Mohamed Ali road to Two Tank junction
- Mallet Bunder to Karnak Bunder junction, P D’mello road south and north channel
- Wadi Bunder junction, SVP road to Gol temple junction south and north junction
- Mandvi post office to Tamba Kata junction, Ibrahim Rahimatullah road
- Pohamal junction to Kundanlal Kata junction, Yusuf Meherali road
- Kalbadevi road Tamba Kata junction to Vardhman junction
- LT road Badshah junction to Colombo junction
- SCVP road, Prarthana Samaj junction (Reliance hospital) to Gol Temple
- Sheikh Memon Street, Jumma Masjid to Badshah Junction
- Abdul Rehman street, LT road junction to YM road junction
- DN road south channel, Gulshan Iran hotel to CSTM junction
- DN road north Channel, CSTM junction to Police Commissioner Office’s corner
