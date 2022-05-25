Mumbai Traffic Police to fine riders who do not wear helmets, special crackdown to begin after 15 days

The Mumbai Traffic Police Wednesday issued a statement alerting all citizens riding a bike to ensure that even pillion riders are wearing helmets, failing which, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed and the bike rider’s license may also be suspended for three months. The police have given a 15-day window to comply, post which they will begin a crackdown.

“The driver as well as the pillion rider on a bike will have to wear helmets. We will start initiating action against those not wearing helmets after 15 days,” stated Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP (Traffic HQ/ Central) in the statement issued Wednesday.

The traffic police said the decision to crackdown came after it was observed that several bikers and pillion riders are not wearing helmets in Mumbai. The police will fine the perpetrators under Sections 129 (wearing a protective headgear) and 194 D (punishment for contravening section 129) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Earlier this year, the Traffic Police began a crackdown by registering thousands of FIRs against those driving on the wrong side. They also fined over 1 lakh bikers for riding without a helmet and put thousands of them through counselling at a traffic division. The traffic police have also sent thousands of proposals to the RTO to suspend the licenses of those without helmets.