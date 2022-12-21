scorecardresearch
Mumbai traffic police officer suspended after video demanding bribe goes viral

In the video, when the auto-rickshaw driver says he has only Rs 100 with him after the traffic police officer demanded Rs 500, Menawane asks him to call a relative.

bribery news, mumbai news indian expressA Mumbai traffic police officer was suspended after a video showing him demanding a bribe of Rs 500 from an auto-rickshaw driver . (File Representational Photo)
A Mumbai traffic police officer was suspended after a video showing him demanding a bribe of Rs 500 from an auto-rickshaw driver went viral on social media.

An official said the incident took place on Monday night at the Chakki Naka Chowk in Kalyan. The official added Assistant Police Inspector Nivrutti Menawane was posted with the Kalyan (East) traffic division and will retire in a few months.

While the auto-rickshaw driver who stealthily recorded the video did not come forward to lodge a complaint, it was shared widely on social media and senior Maharashtra Police officers were tagged as well.

In the video, when the auto-rickshaw driver says he has only Rs 100 with him after the traffic police officer demanded Rs 500, Menawane asks him to call a relative. However, Menawane lets the driver go after he pays Rs 200 and does not issue a receipt.

After the video went viral, a citizen’s forum tagged the Maharashtra DGP in the video following which action was initiated against Menawane.

