Mumbai: Father-son booked for ‘assaulting’ traffic cop

A father-son duo was booked for allegedly assaulting a traffic policeman in Tardeo on Friday night, police said.

Advertising

The incident took place at Forjett Street around 8 pm when the accused, Jay Munwani, who was driving with his family, tried to enter a road designated as one-way. When a traffic policeman, posted at the area, asked Munwani to turn around, the accused allegedly began to argue with him. A video of the incident reportedly shows Munwani and his son Jashan abusing the policeman. When the policeman tried to enter the details of the vehicle into his e-challan handset, Munwani allegedly also knocked the machine out of his hand.

A case was filed against the father and son at Gamdevi police station for assaulting the policeman and the duo were arrested, police said.