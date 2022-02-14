Congress protest leads to massive traffic jam, chokes South Mumbai

Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed around Girgaon band stand area in South Mumbai on Monday owing to the protest march called by the Congress to the residence of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and counter-mobilisation by the BJP.

Traffic police authorities revealed that the protest started at around 9.30 am when Congress workers started gathering.

Earlier on Monday, Mumbai police tweeted, “Traffic on Pedder Road and Girgaon Chowpatty towards South Mumbai has been affected due to the gathering of protesters at Girgaon Band Stand. You are requested to take an alternative route.”

“The agitators gathered and sat on the main junction at Girgaon which caused traffic on Pedder Road and the backlog went up to Haji Ali. Initially, we tried using a diversion, but due to heavy traffic movement on a Monday morning, congestion happened on alternative routes as well,” an officer said.

The officials added that the agitators were removed from the road and traffic movement was gradually being restored.

Joint Commissioner of Police Rajwardan (traffic) said, “Now the agitation is winding up. Traffic is gradually being restored.”