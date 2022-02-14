scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 14, 2022
Must Read

Congress protest leads to massive traffic jam, chokes South Mumbai

Traffic police authorities revealed that the protest started at around 9.30 am when Congress workers started gathering for the march to the residence of Devendra Fadnavis. The BJP also carried out counter-mobilisation of its workers.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: February 14, 2022 1:21:05 pm
Mumbai traffic jam, South Mumbai, Congress protests, Mumbai congress protests, Mumbai news, Indian expressTraffic jam witnessed at Kemps Corner, Mumbai.

Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed around Girgaon band stand area in South Mumbai on Monday owing to the protest march called by the Congress to the residence of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and counter-mobilisation by the BJP.

Traffic police authorities revealed that the protest started at around 9.30 am when Congress workers started gathering.

Earlier on Monday, Mumbai police tweeted, “Traffic on Pedder Road and Girgaon Chowpatty towards South Mumbai has been affected due to the gathering of protesters at Girgaon Band Stand. You are requested to take an alternative route.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The agitators gathered and sat on the main junction at Girgaon which caused traffic on Pedder Road and the backlog went up to Haji Ali. Initially, we tried using a diversion, but due to heavy traffic movement on a Monday morning, congestion happened on alternative routes as well,” an officer said.

The officials added that the agitators were removed from the road and traffic movement was gradually being restored.

More from Mumbai

Joint Commissioner of Police Rajwardan (traffic) said, “Now the agitation is winding up. Traffic is gradually being restored.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 14: Latest News

Advertisement