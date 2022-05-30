scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: Traffic jam on Eastern Express Highway due to metro rail work

The vehicular movement got normalised by around 11 am. A traffic police said that the traffic jam was due to metro rail work going on at JVLR junction in Vikhroli.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: May 30, 2022 1:13:09 pm
The traffic jam on Eastern Highway.

Motorists travelling on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai experienced a massive traffic jam on Monday morning due to a metro rail work. The vehicular movement got normalised by around 11 am.

Several motorists stuck in the traffic jam took to Twitter to let Mumbai traffic police know about it as people coming to south Mumbai were stuck between Mulund, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli stretch of the highway.

One citizen, around 10.15 am, posted a Google map picture to show the massive jam and tweeted: “Whoever named it Easter(n) Express Highway ? What a disaster ! ⁦@MTPHereToHelp⁩” The motorists were angry questioning why the metro rail work was going on during peak traffic hours on Monday.

Mumbai News |liveFollow our live blog here

A traffic police said that the traffic jam was due to metro rail work going on at JVLR junction in Vikhroli. A huge crane used for work at night time was being dismantled in the morning but due to some technical error, the dismantling work got delayed leading to vehicular traffic getting affected, said the police.

The officer added that the traffic jam was between 9 am to 11 am after which the vehicular flow on the highway was normalised.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 30: Latest News

Advertisement