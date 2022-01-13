Mumbai: Traffic inspector, constable fall in ACB net for taking bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) late on Wednesday night laid a trap and arrested a 39-year-old police inspector and a police constable posted at the Azad Maidan traffic division for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a businessman.

According to the police, the inspector has been identified as Sheetal Malte and the constable working under her is Tushar Chavan. ACB officials said the complainant runs a business in tours and travels.

An ACB officer said, “The complainant runs two buses to transport MMRDA employees between Chembur and Cuffe Parade. After dropping the employees at the office, the drivers usually park the buses on the road. For the last two weeks, traffic authorities have been penalising the complainant’s drivers for parking vehicles in a no parking area.”

After being continuously fined, the complainant visited the traffic division office of Azad Maidan where he initially spoke to Chavan who further instructed him to meet his superior.

The ACB official added, “When he went to meet the police inspector in her cabin, Malte demanded Rs 4,000 per month to allow him to park his buses in a no-parking area in her jurisdiction.”

Unwilling to pay a bribe, the complainant approached ACB and submitted a complaint.

Malte and Chavan allegedly reached out to the complainant again Wednesday and told him they had reduced the amount from Rs 4,000 to Rs 3000 and asked him to meet them.

When the complainant conveyed this to the ACB officials, the latter laid a trap and visited the Azad Maidan traffic division office along with the complainant.

The officer added, “When Chavan demanded Rs 3,000 and as soon as the businessman handed over the cash, the ACB officials caught him red-handed. Malte was also taken into custody.”

The duo has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. They will be produced before a court Thursday afternoon.

The ACB officials further said that during searches at her office, they found ten envelopes which contained money.

“In total we have so far recovered Rs 4,81,500 cash and we are trying to ascertain if the police inspector possesses any more disproportionate assets,” said an ACB official.