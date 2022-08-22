Mumbai: Traffic diversions announced as British-era Carnac flyover closed for demolition from today

The Mumbai police said the 150-year-old Carnac flyover would be closed for vehicular movement from Monday (today) to start the work of its demolition and announced traffic diversions.

The flyover, situated between the Masjid Bunder and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations, is a crucial east-west connector between P D’Mello Road and Manish Road below the JJ flyover.

All vehicles coming from P D’Mello Road towards the Chakala junction are diverted to the Avtarsing Bedi chowk and further towards the CST junction. All vehicles going to the Chakala junction can also use YM Road before Carnac Bnder and proceed to the Chakala junction via Mohammed Ali Road. Also, vehicles can move through the Wadibunder junction and proceed to the Chakala junction via SVP Road and Mohammed Ali Road.

Traffic coming towards P D’ Mello Road from the Chakala junction is diverted to the CST junction– Avtarsingh Bedi chowk–P D’ Mello Road via the Himalaya junction. Also, vehicles can move through the Chakala junction and proceed to P D’ Mello Road via Mohammed Ali Road and YM Road. There will be no parking on PD’ Mello Road, SVP Road, YM Road, Mohamed Ali Road and the Pohamal junction south and in the northbound direction to the Himalaya junction.

There will be a one way route on the Yusuf Meher Ali Road and no parking will be allowed on the entire road. In the southbound direction, it will be from 7am to 11am and on the northbound stretch, it will be from 4pm to 9pm. Further, northbound traffic coming from the Pohmal junction towards P D’ Mello Road from 7am to 11am will remain closed. These vehicles will proceed to their destination via Mohammed Ali Road–Himalaya junction-CST junction–Avtar Singh Bedi chowk. Also, the vehicles will proceed via Mohammed Ali Road, taking a right turn at the Bhendi Bazar junction, and take a left turn at the SVP Road-Wadibundar junction to P D’ Mello Road.

Southbound traffic from Kundanlal Kata towards the Pohmal junction will be closed from 4pm to 9pm. These vehicles can take a right turn from the Wadibundar junction–SVP Road–CST junction and take a left turn at the Bhendi Bazar junction–Mohamed Ali Road. Traffic going to the Pohmal junction from P D’ Mello Road can take a right turn at Kundanlal Kata and proceed via the Avtar Singh Bedi chowk–CST junction and take a left turn on LT Road-Mohamed Ali Road.