Mumbai: Traffic curbs on Sunday for Amrit Mahotsav freedom run

The Mumbai traffic authorities have declared that the north-bound stretch of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, also known as Marine Drive Road, between National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) and Bandstand junction will be closed for all vehicular movement from 6 am to 10 am on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pradnya Jhedge issued the order to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic during the ‘Amrit Mahotsav of Freedom Run’, organised by the Mumbai Police to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

While entry to the north-bound side of Sir Dorab Tata Road (from Murli Deora Chowk to NCPA Gate No 3) will be banned, Barrister Rajni Patel Road, which is currently open for south- and north-bound traffic, will be closed for all traffic from Genda Point to Sakhar Bhavan Junction.

NS Road, which is currently open for southbound and northbound traffic, will be closed from NCPA to Bandstand. Only light motor vehicles will be allowed to travel on this road, the order said.

Traffic from Princess Street Bridge will be barred from Meghdoot building to Princes Street descent to NS Road.

The road from Air India to Mantralaya junction, both south and north bound, will remain closed, the order said. Free Press Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Road, Jamnalal Bajaj Road, one-way Vinay K Shah Road and one way to NCPA Gate No 3 will also remain closed. Residents will be exempted, the order added.

Certain traffic diversions will also be enforced. Vehicles plying on NS Road between Murli Deora Chowk to Bandstand junction can take a right turn on NS Road south bound and proceed to Bandstand junction.

Vehicles from Shyamal Das Junction can take a left turn from Princess Street Bridge Meghdoot building to Anuvrat Chowk junction and then take G Road and head towards BD Somani Chowk.

Vehicles coming from Sundar Mahal Junction on NS Road can take a left turn at Marine Plaza junction and proceed to their destination via Maharshi Karve Road from KC College junction.

While traffic coming from Ambedkar Junction on north-bound Madam Cama Road can proceed via Godrej Junction, vehicles from Cuffe Parade will have to take a right turn at Mantralaya junction and proceed to their destination via Godrej Junction.

Barrister Rajni Patel Road, from Genda Point to Sakhar Bhavan junction, will remain open for local residents, the order said.