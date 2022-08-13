Mumbai: Traffic curbs on Sunday for Amrit Mahotsav freedom run

August 13, 2022 10:38:11 am
The Mumbai traffic authorities have declared that the north-bound stretch of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, also known as Marine Drive Road, between National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) and Bandstand junction will be closed for all vehicular movement from 6 am to 10 am on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pradnya Jhedge issued the order to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic during the ‘Amrit Mahotsav of Freedom Run’, organised by the Mumbai Police to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
While entry to the north-bound side of Sir Dorab Tata Road (from Murli Deora Chowk to NCPA Gate No 3) will be banned, Barrister Rajni Patel Road, which is currently open for south- and north-bound traffic, will be closed for all traffic from Genda Point to Sakhar Bhavan Junction.
NS Road, which is currently open for southbound and northbound traffic, will be closed from NCPA to Bandstand. Only light motor vehicles will be allowed to travel on this road, the order said.
Traffic from Princess Street Bridge will be barred from Meghdoot building to Princes Street descent to NS Road.
Subscriber Only Stories
The road from Air India to Mantralaya junction, both south and north bound, will remain closed, the order said. Free Press Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Road, Jamnalal Bajaj Road, one-way Vinay K Shah Road and one way to NCPA Gate No 3 will also remain closed. Residents will be exempted, the order added.
Certain traffic diversions will also be enforced. Vehicles plying on NS Road between Murli Deora Chowk to Bandstand junction can take a right turn on NS Road south bound and proceed to Bandstand junction.
Vehicles from Shyamal Das Junction can take a left turn from Princess Street Bridge Meghdoot building to Anuvrat Chowk junction and then take G Road and head towards BD Somani Chowk.
Vehicles coming from Sundar Mahal Junction on NS Road can take a left turn at Marine Plaza junction and proceed to their destination via Maharshi Karve Road from KC College junction.
While traffic coming from Ambedkar Junction on north-bound Madam Cama Road can proceed via Godrej Junction, vehicles from Cuffe Parade will have to take a right turn at Mantralaya junction and proceed to their destination via Godrej Junction.
Barrister Rajni Patel Road, from Genda Point to Sakhar Bhavan junction, will remain open for local residents, the order said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Latest News
There are better fast bowlers in Indian T20 cricket than Mohammed Shami: Ricky Ponting
Messi not shortlisted for Ballon D’or for the first time since 2005
Facebook, Instagram inject ‘tracking code’ in in-app browser to monitor usage: Report
By chance, AP reporter on scene to witness Rushdie attack New York
Telangana: Wife, lover among 9 held for attempting to kill man
Delhi: Yamuna water level likely to stay above danger mark till today evening
Explained: Why drought is looming over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar
Noida: Woman ‘strangles husband over extramarital affair’
National Bank Open: Simona Halep beats Coco Gauff, Casper Ruud routed hometown favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime
Actor Anne Heche ‘legally dead’ after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns: ‘You’ll always have special place in my heart’
FBI seized top secret documents at Trump’s home; Espionage Act cited
Mona Singh defends Laal Singh Chaddha age difference: ‘I’m not playing Aamir Khan’s mother, I’m playing Laal’s mother’