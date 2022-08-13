scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Mumbai: Traffic curbs on Sunday for Amrit Mahotsav freedom run

The north-bound stretch of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, also known as Marine Drive Road, between NCPA and Bandstand junction will be closed for all vehicular movement from 6 am to 10 am on Sunday, the Mumbai traffic police said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 13, 2022 10:38:11 am
mumbai traffic curbsCertain traffic diversions will also be enforced. (File)

The Mumbai traffic authorities have declared that the north-bound stretch of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, also known as Marine Drive Road, between National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) and Bandstand junction will be closed for all vehicular movement from 6 am to 10 am on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pradnya Jhedge issued the order to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic during the ‘Amrit Mahotsav of Freedom Run’, organised by the Mumbai Police to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

While entry to the north-bound side of Sir Dorab Tata Road (from Murli Deora Chowk to NCPA Gate No 3) will be banned, Barrister Rajni Patel Road, which is currently open for south- and north-bound traffic, will be closed for all traffic from Genda Point to Sakhar Bhavan Junction.

NS Road, which is currently open for southbound and northbound traffic, will be closed from NCPA to Bandstand. Only light motor vehicles will be allowed to travel on this road, the order said.

Traffic from Princess Street Bridge will be barred from Meghdoot building to Princes Street descent to NS Road.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forwardPremium
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward
Delhi Confidential: At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated ...

The road from Air India to Mantralaya junction, both south and north bound, will remain closed, the order said. Free Press Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Road, Jamnalal Bajaj Road, one-way Vinay K Shah Road and one way to NCPA Gate No 3 will also remain closed. Residents will be exempted, the order added.

Certain traffic diversions will also be enforced. Vehicles plying on NS Road between Murli Deora Chowk to Bandstand junction can take a right turn on NS Road south bound and proceed to Bandstand junction.

Vehicles from Shyamal Das Junction can take a left turn from Princess Street Bridge Meghdoot building to Anuvrat Chowk junction and then take G Road and head towards BD Somani Chowk.

Advertisement

Vehicles coming from Sundar Mahal Junction on NS Road can take a left turn at Marine Plaza junction and proceed to their destination via Maharshi Karve Road from KC College junction.

While traffic coming from Ambedkar Junction on north-bound Madam Cama Road can proceed via Godrej Junction, vehicles from Cuffe Parade will have to take a right turn at Mantralaya junction and proceed to their destination via Godrej Junction.

More from Mumbai

Barrister Rajni Patel Road, from Genda Point to Sakhar Bhavan junction, will remain open for local residents, the order said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 10:38:11 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

3

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

4

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

5

Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Explained: Why drought is looming over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar
Explained: Why drought is looming over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence

India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence

Premium
CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Express Opinion

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics

Premium
'Barbaric': Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

'Barbaric': Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Goa panchayat polls

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

Premium
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement