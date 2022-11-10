scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Mumbai: Traffic curbs in Bandra, BKC and Worli on Sunday morning for Cyclothon

The traffic police have provided alternate routes for BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra and Worli.

The cyclists participating in Cyclothon will pass through BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra and Worli. (File/ PTI)

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Sunday (November 13) from 5 am to 1 pm on several routes in the city to make way for the Jio Mumbai Cyclothon.

The cyclists will pass through BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra and Worli. The traffic police have provided alternate routes for motorists.

In BKC, Bandra (east), apart from the vehicles that participate in the rally, all other vehicles going to BKC cannot use two entry points — MTNL Junction and BKC Connector South Bound.

In Kherwadi, Bandra (east), entry for the vehicles proceeding from Western express highway-south bound- Prabodhankar Thackeray flyover towards Sea Link has been barred. Restrictions have also been imposed for the vehicles going from Kanakiya Parris Bldg to the BKC area, from Matoshri Junction and MMRDA Junction to BKC, and from Kalanagar Junction-Nandadeep Garden- Bandra Railway Bridge towards sea link.

In Bandra (west), vehicles cannot ply on these routes — Lilavati Hospital- K.C. Road- MSRDC Guest House towards sea link, South Bound of S.V. Road- Mahim Causeway, towards Worli Sea Link through under Bandra flyover, and Western Express highway-Kalanagar junction towards sea link through Bandra flyover.

At Worli, there shall be no entry for vehicular traffic on both sides of Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road between Gafar Khan junction to J.K. Kapur Chowk.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 09:40:47 pm
