Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Mumbai: Traffic cop dies in accident on WEH, one critical

Police said the constable, identified as Pandurang Maruti Sakpal, was posted at the Dindoshi traffic division.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: December 30, 2020 3:28:59 am
Mumbai Traffic cop dies, Western Express Highway accident, Mumbai road accident, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, indian express news

A 40-year-old bike-borne traffic police constable died, while a warden was critically injured after a dumper ran over them on the Western Express Highway near Dindoshi. Police said the constable, identified as Pandurang Maruti Sakpal, was posted at the Dindoshi traffic division.

Sakpal, along with traffic warden Bhavesh Peevde, was heading towards their office on a bike when the accident occurred, an officer from Vanrai police station said. The dumper dashed their two-wheeler from behind. The accused then drove for some distance after which he left the vehicle on the highway and escaped.

The Vanrai police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving. Peevde, whose condition is stated to be critical, has been admitted to Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri.

“We are trying to identify and locate the culprit,” an officer said.

