Mumbai: Traffic constable ‘run over by truck’

A 49-YEAR-OLD traffic constable died on Tuesday night after a truck allegedly ran over him in Ambernath. While the police have registered an offense against the truck driver, local residents alleged that the constable was trying to dodge a pothole when he was hit by the truck.

The police said that the incident took place when deceased, Sanjiv Patil, was on his way to manage an unruly traffic situation near the Ambernath police station around 9.15 pm on Tuesday.

“Patil, a resident of Ambernath, was on his two-wheeler when he was hit by a truck near the police station. He was then run over by the truck… He was rushed to a private hospital, but he was declared brought dead,” an officer said.

While the truck driver has been booked, he fled the spot, leaving his truck behind. “We are trying to identify him. He has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence,” said a senior officer.

The local residents, however, claimed that Patil lost his life after he tried to dodge a pothole near the police station. “The entire road is full of potholes and after the rain, they are now full of water. We have complained about the condition of the roads many times. An FIR needs to be registered against the officials responsible for the condition of the roads,” said Vrinda Bagwan, a local resident.