Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Traffic to move slow around Juhu, parking restrictions in place for Chhath Puja

Mumbai traffic police advised motorists to use S V road and western express highway to avoid slow traffic

Mumbai traffic police issue advisory for Juhu route owing to Chhath puja (Representational PTI/File-pic)

The Mumbai traffic police issued an advisory for parking restrictions and cautioned motorists of slow-moving traffic from Sunday till Monday morning as lakhs of devotees are expected to congregate at Juhu beach to perform Chhath Puja.

A press statement issued by the Mumbai traffic police said Chhath Puja Mahotsav will be celebrated from 10 am on Sunday to 11 am on Monday. About four to five lakh devotees are expected to congregate at Juhu Chowpaty.

“There will be heavy pedestrian crossing as well as movement of auto-rickshaws and other vehicles in large numbers on the Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, V M Road and Birla Lane. Hence, traffic will be slow on the above-mentioned roads during these hours. Therefore, people are requested to use S V Road and the western express highway as alternative routes to avoid delay,” the press note added.

There will be no parking zone on both sides of Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, Birla Lane and V M Road, the traffic police said.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 07:53:42 pm
